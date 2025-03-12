What the Options Market Tells Us About Dutch Bros

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BROS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Dutch Bros. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 75% leaning bullish and 12% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $103,310, and 6 are calls, amounting to $294,074.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $44.0 and $80.0 for Dutch Bros, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Dutch Bros's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Dutch Bros's significant trades, within a strike price range of $44.0 to $80.0, over the past month.

Dutch Bros Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BROS CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $8.5 $8.3 $8.43 $62.50 $84.3K 5 190 BROS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $8.6 $8.3 $8.6 $62.50 $77.1K 5 90 BROS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $6.2 $6.1 $6.1 $60.00 $60.3K 15 100 BROS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $15.1 $14.8 $14.8 $70.00 $42.9K 31 30 BROS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $4.4 $4.2 $4.2 $80.00 $42.2K 479 138

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru coffee shops that are focused on serving hand-crafted beverages. The company's hand-crafted beverage-focused lineup features hot and cold espresso-based beverages, cold brew coffee products, proprietary energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies and other beverages. The company has two reportable operating segments Company-operated shops and Franchising. It derives maximum revenue from Company operated shops.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Dutch Bros, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Dutch Bros's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 2,303,237, the BROS's price is up by 4.47%, now at $62.86. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 55 days. What The Experts Say On Dutch Bros

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $84.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on Dutch Bros, maintaining a target price of $95. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Dutch Bros, maintaining a target price of $74. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Dutch Bros, maintaining a target price of $80. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Dutch Bros, targeting a price of $85. * An analyst from TD Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Dutch Bros, which currently sits at a price target of $89.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Dutch Bros, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

