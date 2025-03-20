What the Options Market Tells Us About D.R. Horton

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DHI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 29 uncommon options trades for D.R. Horton.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 23 are puts, for a total amount of $2,186,478, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $288,735.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $75.0 and $165.0 for D.R. Horton, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for D.R. Horton's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across D.R. Horton's significant trades, within a strike price range of $75.0 to $165.0, over the past month.

D.R. Horton Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $4.9 $4.5 $4.6 $125.00 $227.7K 1.2K 505 DHI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $15.1 $13.5 $13.4 $145.00 $128.6K 372 192 DHI PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $12.1 $11.4 $11.4 $140.00 $126.5K 609 636 DHI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $11.8 $11.4 $11.4 $140.00 $126.5K 609 513 DHI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $11.9 $11.4 $11.4 $140.00 $114.0K 609 736

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton is a leading homebuilder in the United States with operations in 126 markets across 36 states. D.R. Horton mainly builds single-family detached homes (87% of home sales revenue) and offers products to entry-level, move-up, luxury buyers, and active adults. The company offers homebuyers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. D.R. Horton's headquarters are in Arlington, Texas, and it manages six regional segments across the United States.

D.R. Horton's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 2,670,801, the DHI's price is up by 0.94%, now at $131.6. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 28 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for D.R. Horton

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $164.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Showing optimism, an analyst from Seaport Global upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $164.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for D.R. Horton with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

