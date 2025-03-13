What the Options Market Tells Us About Dow

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Dow (NYSE:DOW).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DOW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Dow.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 88% bullish and 11%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $154,985, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $447,528.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $42.5 for Dow, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Dow's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Dow's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $42.5, over the past month.

Dow Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $6.95 $6.85 $6.94 $42.50 $154.9K 1.8K 224 DOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.7 $7.55 $7.7 $30.00 $144.7K 461 1 DOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.35 $6.15 $6.34 $32.50 $85.7K 371 279 DOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.3 $6.15 $6.3 $32.50 $53.5K 371 42 DOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.74 $2.22 $2.6 $40.00 $52.2K 3.6K 2

About Dow

Dow Inc is a diversified chemicals producer, formed in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. The firm is a key producer of several chemicals, including polyethylene, ethylene oxide, and silicone rubber. Its products have numerous applications in both consumer and industrial end markets. The Company conducts its operations through six businesses, which are organized into segments, such as Packaging & Specialty Plastics, Industrial Intermediates &and Infrastructure and Performance Materials and Coatings. Packaging and Specialty.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Dow, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Dow With a volume of 3,473,700, the price of DOW is up 1.37% at $36.24. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Dow

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $46.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Dow, which currently sits at a price target of $46.

