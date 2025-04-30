What the Options Market Tells Us About DoorDash

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on DoorDash.

Looking at options history for DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $272,574 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $307,270.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $210.0 for DoorDash, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of DoorDash stands at 374.18, with a total volume reaching 414.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in DoorDash, situated within the strike price corridor from $100.0 to $210.0, throughout the last 30 days.

DoorDash Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DASH PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $13.8 $13.4 $13.8 $175.00 $80.0K 354 61 DASH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $39.8 $39.15 $39.15 $210.00 $74.3K 58 19 DASH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $88.2 $87.15 $87.95 $110.00 $52.7K 518 14 DASH CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $25.1 $24.8 $24.8 $185.00 $49.6K 484 50 DASH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $79.8 $78.8 $79.15 $120.00 $47.5K 2.2K 7

About DoorDash

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online delivery demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food items on-demand for delivery or in-store from merchants. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe and Asia. DoorDash creates a marketplace for merchants to establish a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand through delivery. The firm provides similar service to nonrestaurant businesses, such as grocery, retail, and pet supplies. Dash is also rolling out nascent technology like drone delivery in an effort to continually innovate and provide the best possible service to supply-side and demand-side contingents of its marketplace.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with DoorDash, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of DoorDash

With a volume of 1,071,129, the price of DASH is down -0.61% at $190.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On DoorDash

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $215.2.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for DASH

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Market Outperform Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight Overweight

