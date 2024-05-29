What the Options Market Tells Us About Dollar Gen

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Dollar Gen (NYSE:DG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Dollar Gen.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 72% bullish and 16%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $341,515, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $905,595.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $160.0 for Dollar Gen over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Dollar Gen stands at 881.0, with a total volume reaching 3,958.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Dollar Gen, situated within the strike price corridor from $115.0 to $160.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Dollar Gen Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $6.4 $6.2 $6.3 $145.00 $315.0K 2.4K 812 DG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.95 $15.65 $15.95 $145.00 $87.7K 470 55 DG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $18.85 $18.5 $18.85 $150.00 $84.8K 21 99 DG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/31/24 $1.48 $1.23 $1.34 $160.00 $77.4K 3.4K 765 DG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $18.8 $18.65 $18.8 $150.00 $75.2K 21 82

About Dollar Gen

With over 20,000 locations, Dollar General's banner is nearly ubiquitous across the rural United States. Dollar General serves as a convenient shopping destination for fill-in store trips, with its value proposition most relevant to consumers in small communities with a dearth of shopping options. The retailer operates a frugal store of about 7,500 square feet and primarily offers an assortment of branded and private-label consumable items (80% of net sales) such as paper and cleaning products, packaged and perishable food, tobacco, and health and beauty items at low prices. Dollar General also offers a limited assortment of seasonal merchandise, home products, and apparel. The firm sells most items at a price point of $10 or lower.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Dollar Gen, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Dollar Gen With a trading volume of 1,765,965, the price of DG is down by -0.93%, reaching $140.95. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now. What The Experts Say On Dollar Gen

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $170.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Dollar Gen, targeting a price of $170.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

