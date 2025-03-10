What the Options Market Tells Us About Dick's Sporting Goods

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Dick's Sporting Goods.

Looking at options history for Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) we detected 24 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $687,917 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $518,934.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $180.0 and $250.0 for Dick's Sporting Goods, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dick's Sporting Goods's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dick's Sporting Goods's whale trades within a strike price range from $180.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Dick's Sporting Goods Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/14/25 $3.2 $2.55 $3.1 $235.00 $162.7K 129 547 DKS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.7 $4.1 $4.6 $232.50 $138.0K 211 301 DKS PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/14/25 $8.2 $7.7 $7.7 $205.00 $82.3K 84 17 DKS PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/28/25 $28.7 $25.8 $29.11 $235.00 $72.7K 6 25 DKS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/14/25 $4.1 $3.7 $4.1 $230.00 $59.4K 49 199

About Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods retails athletic apparel, footwear, and equipment for sports. Dick's operates digital platforms, about 730 stores under its namesake brand (including outlet stores and House of Sport), and about 140 specialty stores under the Golf Galaxy and Public Lands nameplates. Dick's carries private-label merchandise and national brands such as Nike, The North Face, Under Armour, Callaway Golf, and TaylorMade. Based in the Pittsburgh area, Dick's was founded in 1948 by the father of current executive chair and controlling shareholder Edward Stack.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Dick's Sporting Goods, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Dick's Sporting Goods Trading volume stands at 1,557,087, with DKS's price down by -1.26%, positioned at $211.57. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 1 days. What The Experts Say On Dick's Sporting Goods

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $237.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Dick's Sporting Goods, which currently sits at a price target of $260. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $215.

