What the Options Market Tells Us About Diamondback Energy

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FANG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 options trades for Diamondback Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 89% bullish and 5%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $28,200, and 18, calls, for a total amount of $626,310.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $182.49 to $208.56 for Diamondback Energy over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Diamondback Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Diamondback Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $182.49 to $208.56 in the last 30 days.

Diamondback Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FANG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $18.4 $16.8 $18.3 $182.49 $64.0K 16 35 FANG CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $11.4 $10.9 $11.2 $185.00 $44.8K 17 327 FANG CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $11.4 $10.9 $11.2 $185.00 $40.3K 17 287 FANG CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $11.3 $10.8 $11.1 $185.00 $39.9K 17 388 FANG CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $11.3 $10.8 $11.1 $185.00 $39.9K 17 232

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and gas producer in the United States. The company operates exclusively in the Permian Basin. At the end of 2023, the company reported net proven reserves of 2.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged about 448,000 barrels per day in 2023, at a ratio of 59% oil, 21% natural gas liquids, and 20% natural gas.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Diamondback Energy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Diamondback Energy With a volume of 829,166, the price of FANG is down -0.83% at $180.39. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 91 days. What The Experts Say On Diamondback Energy

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $214.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

