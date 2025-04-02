What the Options Market Tells Us About Delta Air Lines

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DAL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for Delta Air Lines. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $559,507, and 13 are calls, amounting to $863,932.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $55.0 for Delta Air Lines over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Delta Air Lines's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Delta Air Lines's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Delta Air Lines Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $7.35 $7.15 $7.15 $40.00 $357.5K 1.5K 500 DAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.14 $2.1 $2.1 $50.00 $151.7K 1.6K 2.3K DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $4.6 $4.55 $4.6 $55.00 $117.3K 24 481 DAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $5.8 $5.7 $5.7 $47.00 $101.4K 235 208 DAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.1 $2.08 $2.08 $50.00 $93.8K 1.6K 1.3K

About Delta Air Lines

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through its biggest hubs in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta has historically earned most of its international revenue and profits from flying passengers over the Atlantic Ocean.

Where Is Delta Air Lines Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 4,637,936, with DAL's price up by 1.7%, positioned at $43.14.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 7 days.

Expert Opinions on Delta Air Lines

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $70.2.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for DAL

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Strong Buy Apr 2025 Jefferies Downgrades Buy Hold

