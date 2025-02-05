What the Options Market Tells Us About Delta Air Lines

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Delta Air Lines. Our analysis of options history for Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 27% of traders were bullish, while 54% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $67,570, and 9 were calls, valued at $294,786.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $75.0 for Delta Air Lines over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Delta Air Lines's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Delta Air Lines's significant trades, within a strike price range of $60.0 to $75.0, over the past month.

Delta Air Lines Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.05 $3.95 $4.03 $67.50 $51.1K 6.6K 131 DAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $5.75 $5.7 $5.7 $75.00 $42.1K 648 75 DAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/14/25 $2.72 $2.5 $2.65 $69.00 $34.4K 22 133 DAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.5 $14.65 $15.41 $60.00 $33.9K 7.7K 25 DAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/14/25 $1.46 $1.43 $1.44 $69.00 $33.1K 207 494

About Delta Air Lines

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through its biggest hubs in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta has historically earned most of its international revenue and profits from flying passengers over the Atlantic Ocean.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Delta Air Lines, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Delta Air Lines Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 3,053,283, the DAL's price is up by 0.18%, now at $69.19. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 63 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Delta Air Lines

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $75.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Delta Air Lines, which currently sits at a price target of $75.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Delta Air Lines, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.