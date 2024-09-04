What the Options Market Tells Us About Dell Technologies

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DELL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 24 extraordinary options activities for Dell Technologies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 58% leaning bullish and 29% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $944,890, and 20 are calls, amounting to $1,311,372.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $95.0 to $140.0 for Dell Technologies during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Dell Technologies options trades today is 1394.07 with a total volume of 4,092.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Dell Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $95.0 to $140.0 over the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.7 $6.55 $6.55 $97.50 $786.0K 1.5K 1.2K DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $9.45 $9.15 $9.2 $130.00 $478.4K 1.9K 521 DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $29.25 $28.35 $29.15 $95.00 $69.9K 10 24 DELL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $12.75 $12.3 $12.45 $110.00 $64.7K 3.3K 52 DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $18.15 $17.95 $18.15 $95.00 $63.5K 345 140

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium and commercial personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Dell Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Dell Technologies With a trading volume of 4,003,343, the price of DELL is down by -1.22%, reaching $109.42. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 86 days from now. What The Experts Say On Dell Technologies

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $137.2.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Dell Technologies with a target price of $106. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Dell Technologies, targeting a price of $140. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Dell Technologies with a target price of $158. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Dell Technologies with a target price of $142. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Dell Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Dell Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

