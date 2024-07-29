What the Options Market Tells Us About Dell Technologies

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Dell Technologies.

Looking at options history for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 22% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $251,010 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $1,170,479.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $140.0 for Dell Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dell Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dell Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $10.2 $9.6 $9.85 $115.00 $985.0K 3.2K 1.0K DELL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/02/24 $0.9 $0.85 $0.9 $120.00 $99.0K 3.0K 1.2K DELL PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/06/24 $8.6 $8.4 $8.6 $114.00 $86.0K 10 0 DELL PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $31.7 $30.5 $30.8 $140.00 $64.6K 163 21 DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/02/24 $2.05 $2.0 $2.0 $115.00 $49.8K 1.2K 753

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell is vertically integrated but has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Dell Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Dell Technologies Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 475,253, the price of DELL is up by 0.95%, reaching $114.64. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 31 days from now. What The Experts Say On Dell Technologies

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $165.0.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Dell Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

