What the Options Market Tells Us About Deere

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Deere (NYSE:DE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Deere.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $712,535, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $108,000.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $400.0 and $450.0 for Deere, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Deere's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Deere's whale activity within a strike price range from $400.0 to $450.0 in the last 30 days.

Deere Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $37.05 $34.5 $36.0 $400.00 $108.0K 132 30 DE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $24.25 $23.5 $23.72 $420.00 $83.0K 292 162 DE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $24.25 $23.7 $23.6 $420.00 $82.9K 292 127 DE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $24.35 $23.8 $23.6 $420.00 $82.7K 292 57 DE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $24.6 $23.85 $23.6 $420.00 $82.7K 292 57

About Deere

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment, producing some of the most recognizable machines in the heavy machinery industry in their green and yellow livery. The company is divided into four reportable segments: production and precision agriculture, small agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and John Deere Capital. Its products are available through an extensive dealer network, which includes over 2,000 dealer locations in North America and approximately 3,700 locations globally. John Deere Capital provides retail financing for machinery to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers, which increases the likelihood of Deere product sales.

In light of the recent options history for Deere, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Deere Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 246,419, with DE's price up by 1.07%, positioned at $411.0. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 28 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Deere

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $445.3333333333333.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $420. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $420. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Deere, targeting a price of $496.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Deere options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.