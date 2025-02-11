What the Options Market Tells Us About Deckers Outdoor

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DECK usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Deckers Outdoor. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 18% leaning bullish and 43% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $388,605, and 9 are calls, amounting to $415,467.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $80.0 and $222.5 for Deckers Outdoor, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Deckers Outdoor's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Deckers Outdoor's significant trades, within a strike price range of $80.0 to $222.5, over the past month.

Deckers Outdoor Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DECK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/14/25 $22.1 $18.0 $20.99 $180.00 $104.9K 75 50 DECK PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $29.8 $29.3 $29.31 $185.00 $96.7K 607 33 DECK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $92.9 $85.0 $88.5 $80.00 $88.5K 0 10 DECK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $88.0 $78.1 $83.5 $80.00 $83.5K 0 10 DECK PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/14/25 $25.2 $22.2 $25.2 $185.00 $63.0K 160 25

About Deckers Outdoor

Founded in 1973, California-based Deckers designs and sells casual and performance footwear, apparel, and accessories. In fiscal 2024, Ugg and Hoka accounted for 52% and 42% of total sales, respectively. The firm also markets niche brands Teva, Ahnu, and Koolaburra. Deckers generates most of its sales through wholesale partnerships, but also operates e-commerce in more than 50 countries and about 178 company-operated stores. The company generated 67% of its fiscal 2024 sales in the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Deckers Outdoor, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Deckers Outdoor Trading volume stands at 2,331,998, with DECK's price down by -0.9%, positioned at $160.2. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 100 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Deckers Outdoor

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $222.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Hold rating on Deckers Outdoor, maintaining a target price of $200. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Deckers Outdoor, maintaining a target price of $240. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Deckers Outdoor, which currently sits at a price target of $225. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Deckers Outdoor, targeting a price of $230. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Deckers Outdoor, targeting a price of $215.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Deckers Outdoor with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.