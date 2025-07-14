What the Options Market Tells Us About Dave

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DAVE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Dave.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 90% bullish and 0%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $525,360, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $1,147,518.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $200.0 to $270.0 for Dave during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dave's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dave's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $270.0 in the last 30 days.

Dave Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAVE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $67.3 $63.9 $65.67 $270.00 $525.3K 192 2 DAVE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $27.2 $26.5 $27.2 $200.00 $421.6K 322 233 DAVE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $27.3 $26.2 $27.3 $200.00 $405.6K 322 400 DAVE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $27.6 $26.3 $27.6 $200.00 $44.1K 322 16 DAVE CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $27.7 $26.4 $27.7 $200.00 $41.5K 322 490

About Dave

Dave Inc is a financial services company. It is engaged in offering banking app that offers its customers banking, financial insights, overdraft protection, building credit and finding side gigs.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Dave, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Dave Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 105,198, the DAVE's price is up by 2.08%, now at $206.88.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 21 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Dave

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $300.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Dave with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for DAVE

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Market Outperform Jul 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Buy Buy Jun 2025 Benchmark Maintains Buy Buy

