What the Options Market Tells Us About Dave

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DAVE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Dave. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 11% leaning bullish and 55% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $284,850, and 3 are calls, amounting to $80,845.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $220.0 to $310.0 for Dave during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Dave's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Dave's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $220.0 to $310.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Dave 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAVE PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $33.6 $32.0 $33.6 $300.00 $100.8K 15 95 DAVE PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $58.4 $54.9 $57.0 $310.00 $51.3K 0 10 DAVE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $43.1 $39.3 $41.0 $300.00 $41.0K 15 25 DAVE PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $38.6 $36.5 $36.5 $300.00 $36.5K 15 55 DAVE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $84.9 $80.1 $82.5 $240.00 $33.0K 5 0

About Dave

Dave Inc is a financial services company. It is engaged in offering banking app that offers its customers banking, financial insights, overdraft protection, building credit and finding side gigs.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Dave, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Dave

With a volume of 195,132, the price of DAVE is up 10.23% at $275.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

Expert Opinions on Dave

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $285.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for Dave, targeting a price of $320. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barrington Research keeps a Outperform rating on Dave with a target price of $250.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Dave with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for DAVE

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Benchmark Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Barrington Research Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for DAVE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.