What the Options Market Tells Us About Datadog

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Datadog.

Looking at options history for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) we detected 23 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $1,103,810 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $1,124,917.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $35.0 to $140.0 for Datadog over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Datadog's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Datadog's significant trades, within a strike price range of $35.0 to $140.0, over the past month.

Datadog Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $4.4 $4.25 $4.35 $125.00 $870.0K 1.3K 56 DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $6.0 $5.85 $5.85 $135.00 $198.8K 6.0K 26 DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $5.7 $5.25 $5.25 $126.00 $183.7K 541 0 DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $98.2 $97.7 $97.68 $35.00 $97.6K 69 0 DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $92.3 $90.3 $90.28 $45.00 $90.2K 12 0

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Datadog, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Datadog With a trading volume of 2,656,787, the price of DDOG is down by -1.81%, reaching $132.13. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 29 days from now. What The Experts Say On Datadog

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $144.5.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $155. An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $165. An analyst from Monness, Crespi, Hardt downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $98. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Loop Capital keeps a Buy rating on Datadog with a target price of $160.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

