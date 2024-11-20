What the Options Market Tells Us About Danaher

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Danaher (NYSE:DHR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DHR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Danaher.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $747,642, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $104,610.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $235.0 to $260.0 for Danaher over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Danaher's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Danaher's significant trades, within a strike price range of $235.0 to $260.0, over the past month.

Danaher 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $28.9 $28.4 $28.43 $260.00 $182.8K 1.6K 136 DHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $29.7 $28.3 $28.41 $260.00 $154.1K 1.6K 72 DHR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $19.8 $19.5 $19.5 $250.00 $152.8K 1.9K 80 DHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $2.1 $1.9 $1.9 $235.00 $104.6K 557 551 DHR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $28.9 $28.5 $28.5 $260.00 $91.5K 1.6K 212

About Danaher

In 1984, Danaher's founders transformed a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Through a series of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, Danaher now focuses primarily on manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables in the life science and diagnostic industries after the late 2023 divesititure of its environmental and applied solutions group, Veralto.

Where Is Danaher Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,313,444, the price of DHR is up 0.34% at $231.63. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days. Expert Opinions on Danaher

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $305.2.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Danaher with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

