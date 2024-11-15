What the Options Market Tells Us About Danaher

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Danaher (NYSE:DHR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DHR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Danaher.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 18% bullish and 81%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $574,327, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $150,000.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $210.0 to $260.0 for Danaher over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Danaher stands at 431.56, with a total volume reaching 1,664.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Danaher, situated within the strike price corridor from $210.0 to $260.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Danaher 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $11.5 $11.0 $11.2 $230.00 $163.5K 1.3K 139 DHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.9 $4.3 $4.9 $230.00 $147.0K 1.1K 300 DHR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $44.8 $42.7 $44.1 $230.00 $110.2K 0 25 DHR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.95 $0.9 $0.9 $210.00 $62.8K 126 699 DHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $31.6 $30.2 $30.7 $260.00 $61.4K 205 30

About Danaher

In 1984, Danaher's founders transformed a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Through a series of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, Danaher now focuses primarily on manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables in the life science and diagnostic industries after the late 2023 divesititure of its environmental and applied solutions group, Veralto.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Danaher, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Danaher With a trading volume of 3,258,575, the price of DHR is down by -1.73%, reaching $235.23. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 74 days from now. Expert Opinions on Danaher

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $288.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Danaher, which currently sits at a price target of $315. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Danaher, maintaining a target price of $275. * An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on Danaher, maintaining a target price of $277. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Hold rating on Danaher, maintaining a target price of $265. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Danaher, targeting a price of $310.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Danaher, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.