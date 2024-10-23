What the Options Market Tells Us About CVS Health

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on CVS Health (NYSE:CVS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CVS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for CVS Health.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $401,867, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $429,972.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $75.0 for CVS Health during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CVS Health's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CVS Health's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

CVS Health Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $13.2 $13.2 $13.2 $70.00 $132.0K 4.0K 100 CVS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $18.2 $18.2 $18.2 $75.00 $127.4K 1.8K 0 CVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $3.05 $3.0 $3.05 $60.00 $64.0K 1.1K 224 CVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $5.4 $5.3 $5.4 $70.00 $54.0K 182 0 CVS PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.49 $2.44 $2.48 $57.50 $49.6K 4.1K 231

About CVS Health

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the us. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It also operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) where it serves about 26 million medical members. The company's recent acquisition of Oak Street adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all its existing business lines.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding CVS Health, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is CVS Health Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 9,648,772, the price of CVS is down by -0.11%, reaching $56.79. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 14 days from now. What The Experts Say On CVS Health

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $74.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for CVS Health, targeting a price of $75. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on CVS Health, maintaining a target price of $76. * An analyst from Barclays has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $82. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on CVS Health, maintaining a target price of $75. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $62.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for CVS Health with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.