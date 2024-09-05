What the Options Market Tells Us About CVS Health

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on CVS Health. Our analysis of options history for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $174,625, and 5 were calls, valued at $210,640.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $67.5 for CVS Health during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CVS Health's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CVS Health's whale trades within a strike price range from $55.0 to $67.5 in the last 30 days.

CVS Health Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.7 $3.6 $3.6 $55.00 $81.7K 1.6K 227 CVS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.41 $2.38 $2.38 $55.00 $66.8K 6.8K 353 CVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.87 $1.84 $1.84 $60.00 $52.4K 4.9K 1.1K CVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.11 $2.08 $2.11 $60.00 $42.2K 4.9K 415 CVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.14 $2.0 $2.0 $60.00 $40.0K 4.9K 815

About CVS Health

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the us. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It also operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) where it serves about 26 million medical members. The company's recent acquisition of Oak Street adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all its existing business lines.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding CVS Health, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

CVS Health's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 6,995,380, the CVS's price is down by -2.07%, now at $58.07. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 55 days. What The Experts Say On CVS Health

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $63.4.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for CVS Health, targeting a price of $62. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Hold rating on CVS Health with a target price of $63. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Neutral rating on CVS Health, maintaining a target price of $62. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $62. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $68.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for CVS Health, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.