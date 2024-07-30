What the Options Market Tells Us About CVS Health

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CVS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 19 extraordinary options activities for CVS Health. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 57% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $83,600, and 17 are calls, amounting to $1,441,833.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $32.5 to $70.0 for CVS Health over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CVS Health options trades today is 5149.33 with a total volume of 7,015.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CVS Health's big money trades within a strike price range of $32.5 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

CVS Health Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.5 $6.25 $6.32 $70.00 $517.7K 19.3K 1.0K CVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.65 $6.6 $6.65 $70.00 $170.9K 19.3K 1.3K CVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $14.3 $13.85 $14.2 $57.50 $142.0K 429 0 CVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $8.95 $8.8 $8.8 $55.00 $88.0K 14.4K 316 CVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.35 $6.35 $6.35 $70.00 $70.4K 19.3K 232

About CVS Health

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the us. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It also operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) where it serves about 26 million medical members. The company's recent acquisition of Oak Street adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all its existing business lines.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding CVS Health, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of CVS Health Trading volume stands at 4,757,289, with CVS's price up by 2.44%, positioned at $63.07. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 8 days. Expert Opinions on CVS Health

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $58.0.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $58.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest CVS Health options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

