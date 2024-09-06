What the Options Market Tells Us About CrowdStrike Holdings

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings.

Looking at options history for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) we detected 44 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 29 are puts, for a total amount of $3,966,138 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $745,972.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $165.0 to $380.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CrowdStrike Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CrowdStrike Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $165.0 to $380.0 in the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $57.05 $54.65 $56.75 $270.00 $2.2M 285 400 CRWD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/25/24 $4.4 $1.23 $2.62 $210.00 $393.0K 0 0 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $67.6 $65.8 $65.8 $250.00 $164.5K 50 50 CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $53.2 $51.7 $53.2 $240.00 $122.3K 96 25 CRWD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/06/24 $92.15 $88.55 $90.32 $345.00 $108.3K 0 12

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with CrowdStrike Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is CrowdStrike Holdings Standing Right Now? With a volume of 2,451,448, the price of CRWD is down -4.21% at $245.64. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 81 days. Expert Opinions on CrowdStrike Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $301.8.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $315. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Outperform rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $315. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Hold rating on CrowdStrike Holdings with a target price of $275. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $265. An analyst from HSBC has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $339.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.