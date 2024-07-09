What the Options Market Tells Us About CrowdStrike Holdings

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRWD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 72% bullish and 18%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $44,400, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $337,810.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $385.0 and $420.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CrowdStrike Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CrowdStrike Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $385.0 to $420.0 in the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/12/24 $9.15 $8.3 $9.15 $385.00 $44.8K 563 33 CRWD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/12/24 $30.7 $28.5 $29.6 $420.00 $44.4K 5 15 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $14.0 $13.6 $14.0 $400.00 $42.0K 1.1K 57 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $40.4 $38.45 $39.93 $390.00 $39.9K 246 3 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $79.5 $78.5 $78.5 $390.00 $39.2K 171 0

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding CrowdStrike Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of CrowdStrike Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 567,937, the CRWD's price is down by -0.06%, now at $390.48. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 50 days. What Analysts Are Saying About CrowdStrike Holdings

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $416.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Guggenheim lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $424. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $400. In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $400. An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $440.

