What the Options Market Tells Us About CrowdStrike Holdings

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRWD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 78 extraordinary options activities for CrowdStrike Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 55% bearish. Among these notable options, 28 are puts, totaling $2,220,341, and 50 are calls, amounting to $3,781,870.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $430.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of CrowdStrike Holdings stands at 418.49, with a total volume reaching 6,784.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in CrowdStrike Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $80.0 to $430.0, throughout the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $19.4 $18.8 $18.8 $280.00 $564.0K 499 300 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $217.5 $216.8 $217.5 $130.00 $217.5K 166 10 CRWD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $36.65 $35.25 $35.25 $300.00 $211.5K 317 116 CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $52.6 $52.4 $52.6 $360.00 $173.5K 237 66 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $20.15 $20.0 $20.0 $350.00 $100.0K 2.3K 393

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding CrowdStrike Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

CrowdStrike Holdings's Current Market Status With a volume of 3,224,566, the price of CRWD is down -1.44% at $346.4. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days. Expert Opinions on CrowdStrike Holdings

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $411.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JMP Securities lowers its rating to Market Outperform with a new price target of $400. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $422.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.