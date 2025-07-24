What the Options Market Tells Us About CRISPR Therapeutics

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in CRSP often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for CRISPR Therapeutics. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 25% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $111,000, and 7 calls, totaling $464,666.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $25.0 and $110.0 for CRISPR Therapeutics, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for CRISPR Therapeutics's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across CRISPR Therapeutics's significant trades, within a strike price range of $25.0 to $110.0, over the past month.

CRISPR Therapeutics Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRSP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $9.6 $9.2 $9.27 $60.00 $222.8K 3.5K 251 CRSP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $44.7 $44.2 $44.4 $110.00 $111.0K 505 25 CRSP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $3.7 $3.1 $3.1 $72.00 $56.7K 18 18 CRSP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $44.9 $44.0 $44.0 $25.00 $44.0K 205 10 CRSP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $3.9 $3.8 $3.8 $70.00 $43.2K 2.2K 159

About CRISPR Therapeutics

Crispr Therapeutics is a gene editing company focused on the development of Crispr/Cas9-based therapeutics. Crispr/Cas9 stands for clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (Crispr)/Crispr-associated protein 9 (Cas9), which is a revolutionary technology for precisely altering specific sequences of genomic DNA. The company is focused on using this technology to treat genetically defined diseases. Crispr's first approved drug is Casgevy, which was developed in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals and targets sickle-cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, which have high unmet medical needs. The company is advancing a variety of gene editing programs in immuno-oncology, cardiovascular, and a stem cell-derived therapy to treat Type 1 diabetes.

Having examined the options trading patterns of CRISPR Therapeutics, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of CRISPR Therapeutics

Trading volume stands at 891,759, with CRSP's price up by 1.26%, positioned at $69.0.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 11 days.

Expert Opinions on CRISPR Therapeutics

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $75.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Chardan Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for CRISPR Therapeutics, targeting a price of $82. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $81. * An analyst from Clear Street has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $45. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JMP Securities lowers its rating to Market Outperform with a new price target of $86. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $81.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for CRSP

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy Jul 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy Jun 2025 Clear Street Downgrades Buy Hold

