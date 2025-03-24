What the Options Market Tells Us About Costco Wholesale

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Costco Wholesale.

Looking at options history for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) we detected 27 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $590,506 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $860,730.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $700.0 and $1500.0 for Costco Wholesale, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Costco Wholesale's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Costco Wholesale's significant trades, within a strike price range of $700.0 to $1500.0, over the past month.

Costco Wholesale 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $43.2 $41.95 $41.95 $910.00 $167.8K 440 124 COST PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/02/25 $24.8 $23.8 $23.8 $920.00 $142.8K 103 60 COST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $21.6 $21.05 $21.6 $860.00 $107.9K 444 100 COST PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $33.3 $32.7 $32.7 $930.00 $81.7K 3 26 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/04/25 $34.45 $29.6 $32.5 $900.00 $71.5K 130 22

About Costco Wholesale

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given its frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below that of competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and generating strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and has over 60% share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates another 280 warehouses, primarily in Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Costco Wholesale, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Costco Wholesale With a trading volume of 463,478, the price of COST is up by 1.48%, reaching $922.71. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 66 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Costco Wholesale

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1036.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $1035. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale with a target price of $1070. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, maintaining a target price of $1100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $980. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $995.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Costco Wholesale options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

