What the Options Market Tells Us About Core Scientific

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Core Scientific. Our analysis of options history for Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) revealed 23 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 52% of traders were bullish, while 43% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $1,502,640, and 18 were calls, valued at $937,848.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $12.0 to $24.0 for Core Scientific during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Core Scientific's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Core Scientific's whale activity within a strike price range from $12.0 to $24.0 in the last 30 days.

Core Scientific Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CORZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.9 $3.5 $3.5 $15.00 $436.8K 5.2K 2.7K CORZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.6 $3.5 $3.6 $15.00 $352.4K 5.2K 2.7K CORZ PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.9 $3.5 $3.6 $15.00 $327.2K 5.2K 2.7K CORZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.6 $3.5 $3.6 $15.00 $293.7K 5.2K 0 CORZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.3 $5.2 $5.3 $12.00 $132.5K 6.7K 0

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific Inc is engaged in Blockchain and AI Infrastructure, Digital Asset Self-Mining, Premium Hosting, Blockchain Technology, and Artificial Intelligence related services. The business operates in two segments being; Equipment Sales and Hosting which consists of blockchain infrastructure, third-party hosting business and equipment sales to customers. Mining segment consists of digital asset mining for its account. The blockchain business generates revenue from the sale of consumption-based contracts and by providing hosting services. The digital asset mining segment earns revenue from operating a firm's owned computer equipment as part of a pool of users that process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks. In exchange, it receives digital currency assets.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Core Scientific, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Core Scientific Standing Right Now? With a volume of 2,869,522, the price of CORZ is up 2.76% at $16.93. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 111 days. What The Experts Say On Core Scientific

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $18.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for Core Scientific, targeting a price of $17. * An analyst from BTIG persists with their Buy rating on Core Scientific, maintaining a target price of $19. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Macquarie keeps a Outperform rating on Core Scientific with a target price of $19. * An analyst from Compass Point persists with their Buy rating on Core Scientific, maintaining a target price of $20. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities persists with their Buy rating on Core Scientific, maintaining a target price of $17.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

