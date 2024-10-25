What the Options Market Tells Us About Constellation Energy

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CEG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Constellation Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 22%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $840,477, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $56,100.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $250.0 to $275.0 for Constellation Energy over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Constellation Energy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Constellation Energy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $250.0 to $275.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Constellation Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $19.6 $19.2 $19.3 $272.50 $193.0K 1 301 CEG PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $19.6 $19.2 $19.3 $272.50 $193.0K 1 201 CEG PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $19.8 $19.2 $19.3 $272.50 $193.0K 1 101 CEG PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $19.6 $19.2 $19.3 $272.50 $96.5K 1 351 CEG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $18.1 $18.0 $18.0 $270.00 $68.4K 739 38

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp offers energy solutions. It provides clean energy and sustainable solutions to homes, businesses, the public sector, community aggregations, and a range of wholesale customers (such as municipalities, cooperatives, and other strategics). The company offers comprehensive energy solutions and a variety of pricing options for electric, natural gas, and renewable energy products for companies of any size.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Constellation Energy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Constellation Energy With a volume of 1,132,124, the price of CEG is up 0.38% at $265.5. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days. Expert Opinions on Constellation Energy

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $294.6.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

