What the Options Market Tells Us About ConocoPhillips

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on ConocoPhillips. Our analysis of options history for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $1,884,202, and 8 were calls, valued at $436,360.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $145.0 for ConocoPhillips over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ConocoPhillips's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ConocoPhillips's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

ConocoPhillips Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COP PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $1.91 $1.82 $1.85 $80.00 $1.3M 452 10.0K COP PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $1.93 $1.87 $1.87 $80.00 $374.0K 452 2.0K COP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.87 $1.87 $1.87 $80.00 $149.8K 452 2.8K COP CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.11 $1.06 $1.07 $90.00 $107.0K 3.5K 1.0K COP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $6.75 $6.15 $6.4 $85.00 $64.0K 324 102

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is a US-based independent exploration and production firm. In 2024, it produced 2.0 million barrels per day of oil and natural gas liquids and 3.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, primarily from Alaska and the Lower 48 in the United States and Norway in Europe and several countries in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Proven reserves at year-end 2024 were 7.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

In light of the recent options history for ConocoPhillips, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is ConocoPhillips Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 4,937,021, the COP's price is up by 0.49%, now at $85.61.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 65 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About ConocoPhillips

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $110.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Raymond James persists with their Outperform rating on ConocoPhillips, maintaining a target price of $109. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from B of A Securities lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $107. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ConocoPhillips, which currently sits at a price target of $118. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on ConocoPhillips, which currently sits at a price target of $114. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Neutral rating on ConocoPhillips, maintaining a target price of $106.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for ConocoPhillips with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for COP

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for COP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.