What the Options Market Tells Us About ConocoPhillips

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on ConocoPhillips.

Looking at options history for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $307,733 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $170,151.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $105.0 for ConocoPhillips, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ConocoPhillips's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ConocoPhillips's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

ConocoPhillips Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $3.6 $3.35 $3.45 $70.00 $172.5K 50 500 COP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.67 $2.61 $2.62 $95.00 $41.6K 2.4K 184 COP CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.8 $1.78 $1.78 $100.00 $37.0K 3.8K 676 COP PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $1.34 $1.24 $1.24 $65.00 $34.7K 3 281 COP PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $0.98 $0.85 $0.85 $60.00 $31.3K 0 369

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is a US-based independent exploration and production firm. In 2023, it produced 1.2 million barrels per day of oil and natural gas liquids and 3.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, primarily from Alaska and the Lower 48 in the United States and Norway in Europe and several countries in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Proven reserves at year-end 2023 were 6.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with ConocoPhillips, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

ConocoPhillips's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 3,361,869, with COP's price up by 0.98%, positioned at $97.06. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 76 days. Expert Opinions on ConocoPhillips

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $136.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Raymond James has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $124. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for ConocoPhillips, targeting a price of $137. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Raymond James keeps a Strong Buy rating on ConocoPhillips with a target price of $157. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ConocoPhillips, which currently sits at a price target of $135. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for ConocoPhillips, targeting a price of $128.

