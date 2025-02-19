What the Options Market Tells Us About Coinbase Glb

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Coinbase Glb (NASDAQ:COIN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in COIN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 117 extraordinary options activities for Coinbase Glb. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 39% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 63 are puts, totaling $4,260,943, and 54 are calls, amounting to $2,837,517.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.5 to $690.0 for Coinbase Glb over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Coinbase Glb options trades today is 1895.56 with a total volume of 14,956.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Coinbase Glb's big money trades within a strike price range of $2.5 to $690.0 over the last 30 days.

Coinbase Glb 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $432.45 $429.55 $429.7 $690.00 $171.8K 30 42 COIN PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $431.95 $429.0 $429.0 $690.00 $171.6K 30 8 COIN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $431.85 $426.0 $428.9 $690.00 $171.5K 30 24 COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $30.9 $30.4 $30.75 $400.00 $153.7K 6.6K 139 COIN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $261.65 $258.35 $259.74 $2.50 $129.8K 3.3K 5

About Coinbase Glb

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

In light of the recent options history for Coinbase Glb, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Coinbase Glb's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 3,160,270, the price of COIN is down by -0.9%, reaching $262.25. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 71 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Coinbase Glb

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $368.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Coinbase Glb with a target price of $400. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods keeps a Market Perform rating on Coinbase Glb with a target price of $305. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $330. * An analyst from JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Coinbase Glb, which currently sits at a price target of $475. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Coinbase Glb with a target price of $330.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Coinbase Glb with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.