What the Options Market Tells Us About Coinbase Glb

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Coinbase Glb.

Looking at options history for Coinbase Glb (NASDAQ:COIN) we detected 207 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 34% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 49 are puts, for a total amount of $3,031,142 and 158, calls, for a total amount of $12,794,352.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.5 to $690.0 for Coinbase Glb over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Coinbase Glb's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Coinbase Glb's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $2.5 to $690.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Coinbase Glb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $102.8 $101.75 $102.5 $300.00 $205.0K 294 24 COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $97.75 $96.85 $97.75 $310.00 $175.9K 145 20 COIN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $280.85 $277.95 $279.18 $2.50 $139.5K 2.3K 365 COIN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $280.05 $277.85 $278.94 $2.50 $139.4K 2.3K 355 COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $280.55 $277.65 $278.8 $2.50 $139.4K 2.3K 350

About Coinbase Glb

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Coinbase Glb, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Coinbase Glb's Current Market Status With a volume of 4,263,971, the price of COIN is up 1.87% at $279.62. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days. Expert Opinions on Coinbase Glb

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $302.25.

* An analyst from Mizuho has elevated its stance to Neutral, setting a new price target at $290. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Coinbase Glb, maintaining a target price of $330. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Coinbase Glb, which currently sits at a price target of $255. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Coinbase Glb with a target price of $334.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

