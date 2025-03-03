What the Options Market Tells Us About Coherent

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Coherent. Our analysis of options history for Coherent (NYSE:COHR) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $138,401, and 8 were calls, valued at $349,637.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $165.0 for Coherent over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Coherent's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Coherent's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $165.0, over the past month.

Coherent Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.8 $5.4 $5.44 $165.00 $89.5K 165 187 COHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $6.5 $6.4 $6.5 $65.00 $71.5K 234 110 COHR CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.6 $2.4 $2.48 $80.00 $61.7K 181 1.4K COHR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/04/25 $2.5 $2.1 $2.3 $80.00 $46.0K 1 200 COHR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $28.0 $27.5 $28.0 $50.00 $42.0K 86 15

About Coherent

Coherent Corp engaged in materials, networking, and lasers, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and lasers for use in the industrial, communications, electronics and instrumentation markets. The firm operates in three segments Networking, Materials, and Lasers Segment. It generates maximum revenue from Networking segment. The company geographically operates in North America. Europe, China, Japan and Rest of the world.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Coherent, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Coherent's Current Market Status With a volume of 3,052,625, the price of COHR is down -8.37% at $68.89. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Coherent

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $111.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

