What the Options Market Tells Us About Citigroup

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Citigroup.

Looking at options history for Citigroup (NYSE:C) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $382,660 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $454,006.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $85.0 for Citigroup over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Citigroup's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Citigroup's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $60.0 to $85.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Citigroup Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $10.95 $10.85 $10.85 $67.50 $211.5K 555 225 C PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.0 $14.9 $14.93 $85.00 $194.0K 20 130 C CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $12.65 $12.55 $12.58 $60.00 $125.8K 1.2K 122 C PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $9.15 $9.1 $9.1 $75.00 $74.6K 110 94 C CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $5.8 $5.7 $5.74 $70.00 $57.9K 16.3K 103

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Where Is Citigroup Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 1,905,372, the C's price is up by 0.88%, now at $70.08.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 65 days.

What The Experts Say On Citigroup

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $84.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $78. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Citigroup, targeting a price of $79. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $77. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $92. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $94.

Latest Ratings for C

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Outperform Outperform

