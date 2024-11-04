What the Options Market Tells Us About Citigroup

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Citigroup (NYSE:C).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with C, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Citigroup.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 56% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $73,005, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $1,128,200.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $75.0 for Citigroup, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Citigroup stands at 12010.27, with a total volume reaching 13,680.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Citigroup, situated within the strike price corridor from $40.0 to $75.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Citigroup Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.12 $1.11 $1.12 $65.00 $217.1K 45.0K 358 C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $1.58 $1.57 $1.57 $63.00 $216.8K 2.1K 2.5K C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.0 $1.97 $2.0 $62.50 $199.7K 22.1K 3.0K C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $1.57 $1.55 $1.55 $63.00 $96.1K 2.1K 1.1K C CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $16.3 $16.2 $16.26 $47.50 $65.0K 21.9K 41

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Citigroup, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Citigroup Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,802,422, the price of C is down by -0.4%, reaching $62.9. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 72 days from now. What The Experts Say On Citigroup

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $77.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Citigroup options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

