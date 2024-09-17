What the Options Market Tells Us About Citigroup

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Citigroup (NYSE:C), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in C usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 25 extraordinary options activities for Citigroup. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 60% leaning bullish and 32% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $861,350, and 17 are calls, amounting to $1,579,796.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $47.0 to $72.5 for Citigroup over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Citigroup options trades today is 10083.79 with a total volume of 16,692.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Citigroup's big money trades within a strike price range of $47.0 to $72.5 over the last 30 days.

Citigroup Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.9 $1.86 $1.9 $57.50 $524.5K 19.6K 4.0K C CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $1.79 $1.77 $1.78 $60.00 $356.0K 12.2K 2.3K C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.3 $15.25 $15.3 $72.50 $319.7K 15 210 C PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $2.79 $2.75 $2.78 $52.50 $132.8K 6.5K 479 C CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $9.4 $8.65 $8.7 $60.00 $130.5K 3.5K 250

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Citigroup, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Citigroup Currently trading with a volume of 5,597,097, the C's price is up by 0.99%, now at $58.97. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 28 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Citigroup

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $71.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Citigroup, targeting a price of $71.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Citigroup with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.