What the Options Market Tells Us About Cisco Systems

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CSCO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 24 extraordinary options activities for Cisco Systems. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $782,772, and 17 are calls, amounting to $1,053,113.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $50.0 for Cisco Systems over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Cisco Systems's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Cisco Systems's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $30.0 to $50.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Cisco Systems 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CSCO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.99 $2.98 $2.99 $42.50 $298.3K 4.1K 1.0K CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.1 $7.0 $7.1 $40.00 $145.5K 1.1K 205 CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.77 $2.76 $2.76 $45.00 $131.4K 1.9K 482 CSCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.12 $2.11 $2.11 $45.00 $116.7K 6.0K 197 CSCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/23/24 $1.84 $1.83 $1.83 $45.00 $100.0K 1.1K 836

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software like firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff—25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employees 80,000 employees and sells its products globally.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cisco Systems, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Cisco Systems's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 15,927,208, with CSCO's price down by -3.65%, positioned at $44.95. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 9 days.

