What the Options Market Tells Us About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CMG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Chipotle Mexican Grill. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 58% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $577,332, and 7 are calls, amounting to $354,908.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $45.0 to $60.0 for Chipotle Mexican Grill over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Chipotle Mexican Grill's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Chipotle Mexican Grill's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $45.0 to $60.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $7.65 $7.35 $7.4 $50.00 $350.7K 3.3K 536 CMG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $7.4 $7.35 $7.4 $50.00 $142.0K 3.3K 753 CMG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $9.0 $8.85 $9.0 $55.00 $90.0K 1.0K 100 CMG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $8.95 $8.9 $8.9 $55.00 $89.0K 1.0K 103 CMG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.3 $4.25 $4.25 $57.00 $44.2K 1.0K 166

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest fast-casual chain restaurant in the United States, with systemwide sales of $11.3 billion in 2024. The Mexican concept is almost exclusively company-owned, with just three license stores operated through a master franchise relationship with Alshaya Group in the Middle East. It had a footprint of 3,726 stores at the end of 2024, heavily indexed to the United States, although it maintains a small presence in Canada, the UK, France, and Germany. Chipotle sells burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and beverages, with a selling proposition built around competitive prices, high-quality food sourcing, speed of service, and convenience. The company generates its revenue entirely from restaurant sales and delivery fees.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Chipotle Mexican Grill, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Currently trading with a volume of 5,550,936, the CMG's price is up by 2.01%, now at $51.22.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 22 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $64.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $65. * In a positive move, an analyst from Loop Capital has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $65. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Morgan Stanley upgrades its rating to Overweight with a revised price target of $70. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, maintaining a target price of $58.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for CMG

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Loop Capital Upgrades Hold Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CMG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.