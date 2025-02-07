What the Options Market Tells Us About Centrus Energy

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Centrus Energy (AMEX:LEU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LEU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 27 uncommon options trades for Centrus Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 29% bullish and 48%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $550,698, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $1,442,179.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $140.0 for Centrus Energy over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Centrus Energy options trades today is 684.86 with a total volume of 13,954.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Centrus Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $140.0 over the last 30 days.

Centrus Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LEU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $48.9 $46.1 $46.94 $50.00 $591.4K 125 125 LEU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.6 $4.2 $4.2 $80.00 $200.5K 2.0K 681 LEU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $17.8 $16.0 $16.0 $95.00 $160.0K 1.0K 269 LEU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.8 $4.2 $4.8 $80.00 $120.4K 2.0K 1.2K LEU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $17.5 $15.4 $15.5 $95.00 $77.5K 1.0K 69

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp is engaged in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment has two components which include the sale of separative work units and uranium. The Technical Solutions segment provides engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers. The majority of the firm's revenue is derived from the LEU segment. It has a business presence in the U.S. and other countries, of which prime revenue is generated in the U.S.

In light of the recent options history for Centrus Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Centrus Energy With a volume of 1,211,395, the price of LEU is up 24.59% at $101.93. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 88 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Centrus Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

