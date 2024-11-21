What the Options Market Tells Us About Celsius Holdings

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CELH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Celsius Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 22%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $124,398, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $683,710.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $40.0 for Celsius Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Celsius Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Celsius Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $15.0 to $40.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Celsius Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.8 $5.65 $5.8 $40.00 $164.7K 3.6K 414 CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.15 $6.1 $6.15 $36.67 $156.2K 352 6 CELH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $15.25 $14.2 $14.75 $15.00 $147.5K 2 100 CELH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $11.3 $11.2 $11.3 $37.50 $93.7K 501 1 CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $8.25 $8.05 $8.15 $27.50 $65.8K 237 81

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 96% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages, Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), and Celsius On-the-Go powder packets. Celsius dedicates its efforts to branding and innovation, while it utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Celsius Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Celsius Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 3,116,776, the CELH's price is up by 2.53%, now at $28.41. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 98 days. What The Experts Say On Celsius Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $44.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from B. Riley Securities persists with their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, maintaining a target price of $44. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Roth MKM keeps a Buy rating on Celsius Holdings with a target price of $40. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Celsius Holdings, targeting a price of $45. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, maintaining a target price of $45. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B. Riley Securities keeps a Buy rating on Celsius Holdings with a target price of $47.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Celsius Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

