What the Options Market Tells Us About Celsius Holdings

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CELH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Celsius Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $108,450, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $451,001.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $70.0 for Celsius Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Celsius Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Celsius Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $70.0, over the past month.

Celsius Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.9 $2.79 $2.9 $41.00 $144.6K 62 500 CELH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.15 $7.05 $7.05 $40.00 $63.4K 16.1K 197 CELH CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/30/24 $1.81 $1.56 $1.6 $40.00 $59.5K 468 908 CELH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.35 $3.3 $3.35 $40.00 $43.5K 3.8K 143 CELH CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/30/24 $1.66 $1.56 $1.6 $40.00 $37.1K 468 1.5K

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 96% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages (including those that are naturally caffeinated with stevia), Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), and Celsius On-the-Go powder packets. Celsius dedicates its efforts to branding and innovation, while it utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

In light of the recent options history for Celsius Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Celsius Holdings's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 2,683,489, the price of CELH is down by -3.7%, reaching $40.02. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now. Expert Opinions on Celsius Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $61.0.

An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, maintaining a target price of $68. An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $50. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Celsius Holdings, targeting a price of $50. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B. Riley Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Celsius Holdings, targeting a price of $73. An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $64.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Celsius Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

