What the Options Market Tells Us About Celsius Holdings

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CELH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Celsius Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $216,938, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $358,561.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $80.0 for Celsius Holdings over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Celsius Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Celsius Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Celsius Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $12.85 $12.35 $12.85 $30.00 $128.2K 520 100 CELH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $17.4 $16.8 $17.4 $30.00 $69.6K 156 200 CELH PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $12.2 $11.3 $11.5 $50.00 $56.3K 1.9K 81 CELH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $41.25 $39.95 $40.75 $80.00 $52.9K 358 13 CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.58 $1.55 $1.58 $45.00 $46.7K 2.0K 1.6K

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 96% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages (including those that are naturally caffeinated with stevia), Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), and Celsius On-the-Go powder packets. Celsius dedicates its efforts to branding and innovation, while it utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Celsius Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Celsius Holdings With a volume of 6,434,731, the price of CELH is up 4.0% at $39.55. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days. Expert Opinions on Celsius Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $56.2.

An analyst from Roth MKM persists with their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, maintaining a target price of $75. In a cautious move, an analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its rating to Underperform, setting a price target of $32. An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Celsius Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $65. An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, maintaining a target price of $64. An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Celsius Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Celsius Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

