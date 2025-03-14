What the Options Market Tells Us About Cava Group

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Cava Group. Our analysis of options history for Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA) revealed 21 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 28% of traders were bullish, while 52% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $473,709, and 15 were calls, valued at $791,939.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $130.0 for Cava Group, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Cava Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Cava Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $60.0 to $130.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Cava Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $28.45 $28.0 $28.0 $75.00 $179.2K 82 64 CAVA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/14/25 $14.1 $13.9 $14.1 $92.00 $176.2K 1.6K 125 CAVA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/14/25 $14.5 $14.45 $14.5 $92.00 $120.3K 1.6K 334 CAVA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/14/25 $2.98 $2.66 $2.85 $75.00 $113.1K 1.0K 814 CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.2 $2.1 $2.18 $80.00 $64.0K 834 1.1K

About Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates all of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Cava Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Cava Group Standing Right Now? With a volume of 2,594,537, the price of CAVA is up 4.46% at $77.37. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 74 days. What The Experts Say On Cava Group

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $127.0.

* An analyst from Piper Sandler upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $115. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $150. * An analyst from TD Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cava Group, which currently sits at a price target of $130. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Cava Group, which currently sits at a price target of $140. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Loop Capital keeps a Hold rating on Cava Group with a target price of $100.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

