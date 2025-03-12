What the Options Market Tells Us About Cava Group

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CAVA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Cava Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 10% leaning bullish and 90% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $369,818, and 3 are calls, amounting to $128,840.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $130.0 for Cava Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cava Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cava Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Cava Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAVA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.15 $7.1 $7.15 $60.00 $112.9K 450 0 CAVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $9.55 $9.5 $9.5 $90.00 $74.1K 155 126 CAVA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.15 $7.1 $7.15 $60.00 $73.6K 450 165 CAVA PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $49.7 $48.2 $49.4 $130.00 $54.3K 113 4 CAVA PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $17.0 $16.85 $17.0 $85.00 $42.5K 156 27

About Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates all of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Cava Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Cava Group Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,212,683, the price of CAVA is up by 1.24%, reaching $81.0. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 76 days from now. What The Experts Say On Cava Group

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $124.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Securities keeps a Buy rating on Cava Group with a target price of $130. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Cava Group, which currently sits at a price target of $104. * An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $150. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Loop Capital keeps a Hold rating on Cava Group with a target price of $100. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Cava Group, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Cava Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.