What the Options Market Tells Us About Cava Group

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CAVA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for Cava Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 35% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $202,732, and 9 are calls, amounting to $456,252.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $120.0 and $170.0 for Cava Group, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cava Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cava Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $120.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Cava Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $20.5 $20.4 $20.4 $140.00 $101.9K 604 64 CAVA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/10/25 $4.0 $3.9 $4.0 $136.00 $84.8K 0 250 CAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.0 $7.8 $7.86 $150.00 $76.2K 2.2K 199 CAVA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $18.4 $17.5 $17.95 $145.00 $53.8K 488 31 CAVA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $49.1 $47.7 $48.4 $120.00 $48.4K 172 10

About Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

In light of the recent options history for Cava Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Cava Group Trading volume stands at 1,402,978, with CAVA's price up by 3.55%, positioned at $146.88. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 83 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Cava Group

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $160.8.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Cava Group with a target price of $175. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Cava Group, which currently sits at a price target of $142. * An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cava Group, which currently sits at a price target of $150. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Outperform rating on Cava Group with a target price of $190. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Hold rating for Cava Group, targeting a price of $147.

