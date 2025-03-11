What the Options Market Tells Us About Caterpillar

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Caterpillar. Our analysis of options history for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) revealed 92 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 34% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 38 were puts, with a value of $2,061,238, and 54 were calls, valued at $6,846,597.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $400.0 for Caterpillar over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Caterpillar's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Caterpillar's whale trades within a strike price range from $160.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Caterpillar Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $27.95 $26.75 $27.12 $330.00 $208.8K 388 1.9K CAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $27.85 $26.9 $26.85 $330.00 $207.0K 388 1.9K CAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $26.75 $26.25 $26.75 $330.00 $205.9K 388 1.5K CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $26.55 $26.15 $26.55 $330.00 $201.7K 388 2.0K CAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $26.35 $25.8 $25.8 $330.00 $201.2K 388 1.0K

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Its reporting segments are: construction industries (40% sales/47% operating profit, or OP), resource industries (20% sales/19% OP), and energy & transportation (40% sales/34% OP). Market share approaches 20% across many products. Caterpillar operates a captive finance subsidiary to facilitate sales. The firm has global reach (46% US sales/54% ex-US). Construction skews more domestic, while the other divisions are more geographically diversified. An independent network of 156 dealers operates approximately 2,800 facilities, giving Caterpillar reach into about 190 countries for sales and support services.

Caterpillar's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 3,140,672, the CAT's price is down by -1.58%, now at $339.77. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 44 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Caterpillar

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $375.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a In-Line rating for Caterpillar, targeting a price of $375.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Caterpillar, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

