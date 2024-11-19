What the Options Market Tells Us About Caterpillar

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CAT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Caterpillar. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $225,945, and 4 are calls, amounting to $165,460.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $230.0 to $420.0 for Caterpillar during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Caterpillar options trades today is 639.5 with a total volume of 453.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Caterpillar's big money trades within a strike price range of $230.0 to $420.0 over the last 30 days.

Caterpillar Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $154.75 $153.7 $154.75 $230.00 $77.3K 115 6 CAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $14.85 $14.15 $14.85 $350.00 $74.2K 145 50 CAT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $26.4 $24.8 $25.45 $400.00 $50.9K 784 50 CAT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/29/24 $18.55 $17.9 $18.23 $400.00 $36.4K 66 1 CAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $17.25 $17.0 $17.0 $390.00 $35.7K 1.1K 90

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the top manufacturer of heavy equipment, power solutions, and locomotives. It is currently the world's largest manufacturer of heavy equipment. The company is divided into four reportable segments: construction industries, resource industries, energy and transportation, and Cat Financial. Its products are available through a dealer network that covers the globe with about 2,700 branches maintained by 160 dealers. Cat Financial provides retail financing for machinery and engines to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers, which increases the likelihood of Caterpillar product sales.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Caterpillar, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Caterpillar With a volume of 822,171, the price of CAT is down -0.4% at $382.94. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days. What The Experts Say On Caterpillar

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $348.75.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Caterpillar, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

