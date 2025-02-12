What the Options Market Tells Us About Carvana

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CVNA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 23 extraordinary options activities for Carvana. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 52% leaning bullish and 39% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $578,269, and 14 are calls, amounting to $902,538.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $180.0 to $310.0 for Carvana over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Carvana options trades today is 532.95 with a total volume of 1,617.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Carvana's big money trades within a strike price range of $180.0 to $310.0 over the last 30 days.

Carvana Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $18.9 $18.65 $18.65 $265.00 $272.3K 245 176 CVNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $67.2 $66.3 $67.2 $200.00 $201.6K 1.1K 54 CVNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $122.85 $120.05 $120.05 $220.00 $96.0K 17 12 CVNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $119.75 $118.55 $119.75 $220.00 $95.8K 17 20 CVNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $43.8 $42.6 $43.8 $300.00 $78.8K 104 18

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales and other sales and revenues. The other sales and revenues include sales of loans originated and sold in securitization transactions or to financing partners, commissions received on VSCs and sales of GAP waiver coverage. The foundation of the business is retail vehicle unit sales. This drives the majority of the revenue and allows the company to capture additional revenue streams associated with financing, VSCs, auto insurance and GAP waiver coverage, as well as trade-in vehicles.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Carvana, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Carvana Trading volume stands at 516,592, with CVNA's price down by -1.88%, positioned at $266.06. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 7 days. What The Experts Say On Carvana

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $300.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Carvana options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

