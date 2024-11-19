What the Options Market Tells Us About Carvana

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Carvana. Our analysis of options history for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) revealed 34 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 47% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 16 were puts, with a value of $1,827,307, and 18 were calls, valued at $1,362,695.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $300.0 for Carvana over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Carvana's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Carvana's significant trades, within a strike price range of $15.0 to $300.0, over the past month.

Carvana Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $32.35 $31.95 $32.35 $260.00 $342.8K 207 429 CVNA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $32.55 $32.15 $32.36 $260.00 $323.6K 207 681 CVNA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $32.6 $32.05 $32.33 $260.00 $323.3K 207 794 CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $32.45 $32.35 $32.4 $260.00 $204.3K 207 492 CVNA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $32.45 $32.35 $32.44 $260.00 $178.2K 207 548

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales and other sales and revenues. The other sales and revenues include sales of loans originated and sold in securitization transactions or to financing partners, commissions received on VSCs and sales of GAP waiver coverage. The foundation of the business is retail vehicle unit sales. This drives the majority of the revenue and allows the company to capture additional revenue streams associated with financing, VSCs, auto insurance and GAP waiver coverage, as well as trade-in vehicles.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Carvana, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Carvana Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,025,270, the CVNA's price is up by 2.36%, now at $250.47. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 93 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Carvana

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $267.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a In-Line rating for Carvana, targeting a price of $190. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Carvana, maintaining a target price of $300. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Carvana, maintaining a target price of $300. * An analyst from JMP Securities persists with their Market Outperform rating on Carvana, maintaining a target price of $320. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Carvana, maintaining a target price of $225.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Carvana with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

