What the Options Market Tells Us About Carnival

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 11 options trades for Carnival (NYSE:CCL) summing a total amount of $882,973.

At the same time, our algo caught 6 for a total amount of 285,343.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $25.0 for Carnival, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Carnival's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Carnival's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Carnival Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.3 $6.1 $6.15 $20.00 $468.6K 11.3K 1.0K CCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.5 $6.45 $6.45 $22.00 $301.2K 1.8K 2.0K CCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.6 $6.5 $6.5 $22.00 $130.0K 1.8K 2.0K CCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.15 $5.0 $5.15 $20.00 $103.0K 37.0K 204 CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.73 $1.72 $1.72 $25.00 $89.4K 751 520

About Carnival

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with 92 ships in service at the end of fiscal 2023. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe. It's currently folding its P&O Australia brand into Carnival. The firm also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted nearly 13 million guests in 2019, prior to covid-19, a level it reached again in 2023.

Carnival's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 3,772,389, with CCL's price up by 1.02%, positioned at $24.8. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 35 days. Expert Opinions on Carnival

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $28.0.

An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Carnival, maintaining a target price of $28.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

